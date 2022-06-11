Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.0244

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $975,032.02 and approximately $60,392.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00349205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00454224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

