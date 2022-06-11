Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 123,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,393,577 shares.The stock last traded at $5.73 and had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

