Huobi BTC 24-Hour Volume Tops $620,064.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $620,064.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $28,454.76 or 0.99769431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00335421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00408176 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

