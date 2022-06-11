Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

IEP opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 0.78. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.60%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -459.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

