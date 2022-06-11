ichi.farm Price Tops $3.92 on Top Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00340224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00410261 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

