IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $345.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.66 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

