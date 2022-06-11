IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Trading Down 8.4%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 6,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,075 ($13.47) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

