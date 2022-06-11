IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IHICY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 1,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192. IHI has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Get IHI alerts:

About IHI (Get Rating)

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas. It provides boilers that combust various fuels to supply steam for power generation and production processes; and supplies gas turbines, gas engines, and diesel engines for land use, as well as small to large engines for large vessels and high-speed boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.