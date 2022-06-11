iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) CEO Tim Peterman Sells 4,098 Shares

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) CEO Tim Peterman sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $23,973.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,342.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tim Peterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Tim Peterman sold 7,050 shares of iMedia Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $26,296.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Tim Peterman purchased 32,573 shares of iMedia Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11.

Shares of IMBI stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

