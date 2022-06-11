ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from €10.00 to €12.00. 364,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,888,214 shares.The stock last traded at $10.91 and had previously closed at $11.13.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.90 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.72) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2452 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

