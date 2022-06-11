Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,992,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,960,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,795 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,372.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,666.00.

Shares of KFS stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 163.46% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.