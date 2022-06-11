Insider Selling: 3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Sells £37,203.30 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Jasi Halai sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($15.23), for a total value of £37,203.30 ($46,620.68).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jasi Halai purchased 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,281 ($16.05) per share, with a total value of £153.72 ($192.63).

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,151 ($14.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £11.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. 3i Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,071 ($13.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,291.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,340.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

III has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($18.10) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($23.06) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.76) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,221.33 ($15.30).

About 3i Group (Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.