Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $40,225.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CDNS stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.58. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.73 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $216,223,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after buying an additional 941,891 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.