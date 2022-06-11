Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Sells $239,091.16 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $239,091.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRVL opened at $140.43 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.98.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CorVel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

