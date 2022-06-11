Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 336.42 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 343 ($4.30). 2,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 53,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.32).

The firm has a market cap of £348.73 million and a P/E ratio of -81.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 350.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 366.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

