Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $244.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Shares of PODD opened at $221.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.93 and a 200-day moving average of $245.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,455 shares of company stock worth $5,791,668 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Insulet by 476.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $544,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,638.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

