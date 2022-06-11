Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $175.53

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$175.53 and traded as high as C$185.98. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$184.80, with a volume of 220,581 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$211.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$180.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$175.64.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.8100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

