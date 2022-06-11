Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTA traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 74,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $25,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,720.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $226,687.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,103,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,744,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,818 shares of company stock valued at $941,435 in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $6,428,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intapp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

