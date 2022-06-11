Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 335,892 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Integer worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after buying an additional 58,963 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,179,000 after buying an additional 44,833 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Integer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 436,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

