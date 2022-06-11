Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Up 720.0% in May

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCIF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 6,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.