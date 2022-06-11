International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 179.58 ($2.25).

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.69) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.26) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.38) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.64. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204.36 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 142.88.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

