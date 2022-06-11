International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

IGT stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 1,028.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in International Game Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP boosted its position in International Game Technology by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after buying an additional 1,589,548 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,074,000 after buying an additional 828,482 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

