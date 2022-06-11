International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Update

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 1,428.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of International Zeolite stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. International Zeolite has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
International Zeolite Company Profile (Get Rating)
