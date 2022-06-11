International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Update

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 1,428.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of International Zeolite stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. International Zeolite has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

International Zeolite Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.