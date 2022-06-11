Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $23.81. 31,087 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 13,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.