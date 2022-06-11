Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BSMT opened at $23.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.