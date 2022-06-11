Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ BSMT opened at $23.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.