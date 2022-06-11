Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.55

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.55 and traded as low as $98.20. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $98.22, with a volume of 162,338 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXE. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,052.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 48.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter worth $2,749,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

