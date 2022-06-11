Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

