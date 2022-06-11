IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $54,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $207.37 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.57 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.39.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

