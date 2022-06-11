iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.65 and last traded at $48.68. Approximately 636,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 495,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.