iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after buying an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $46.77 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

