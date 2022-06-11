iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Stake Lessened by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $48.76 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25.

