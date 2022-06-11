iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $106.56 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.65 and a one year high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

