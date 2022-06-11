iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

