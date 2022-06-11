iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

IVE stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.30 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

