iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.94 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

