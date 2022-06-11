Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.51% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $63,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.32. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

