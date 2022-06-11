Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 1,825.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Japan Airlines stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. Japan Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

