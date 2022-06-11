Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading Up 27.8% Over Last Week

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $279,262.45 and approximately $396,399.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

