Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.95.
Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.
About Vale (Get Rating)
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
