John R. Moore Sells 7,125 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 7,125 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $43,106.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $5.96 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.