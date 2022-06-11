Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $205.39 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $193.17 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

