Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $43,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,707,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 52,390 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.45. General Electric has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

