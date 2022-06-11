Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $53,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Shares of ICE opened at $97.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.45 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

