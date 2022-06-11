Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 20.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at $484,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

HMC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

