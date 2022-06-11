Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 529 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $50,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $49,345,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $32,756,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

