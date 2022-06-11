JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €227.08 ($244.17).

EPA:RI opened at €174.80 ($187.96) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($146.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €188.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €194.81.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

