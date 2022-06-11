Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $272,104.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00349205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00449079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 963,798,689 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

