JUST Price Reaches $0.0394 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $287.84 million and approximately $72.73 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00331220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00433548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 165.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025867 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.