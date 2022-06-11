Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNNNF. Berenberg Bank lowered Kainos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kainos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

KNNNF remained flat at $$25.55 during trading hours on Friday. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

