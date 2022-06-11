Kanen Wealth Management LLC Sells 61,927 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,927 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop comprises about 7.4% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned 6.69% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $21,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,925 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 41,041 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

BBW stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $288.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 47.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,667,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,323,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $66,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,139.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,357 shares of company stock worth $1,396,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

BBW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

